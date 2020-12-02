PRSD approves 3-year plan, education results

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

In order to properly plan for the future, Peace River School Division [PRSD] approved the 2020-23 3-Year Education Plan and Annual Education Results Report.



The board of trustees met Nov. 19 and noted the plan and report reflects PRSD’s growth over the past year, and outlines goals and strategies moving forward.



The plan provides detailed goals, strategies and initiatives for the next three years, all in an effort to foster inclusive learning environments and ensure all students experience success.



“Collaborative response identifies student strengths, learning styles and specific needs,” says board chair Darren Kuester.



“Collaborative response is rooted in the foundation of collaboration among staff, data-informed decisions, frequent and formative assessment practices, and timely intervention to ensure students are experiencing their full potential,” he adds.



PRSD also remains committed to the Response to Intervention [RTI] model which is a highly regarded system that identifies student strengths, learning styles and specific learning needs. The RTI model supports the success of all learners regardless of age, ability or special needs.



PRSD continues to place a strong focus on literacy, numeracy, hands-on learning opportunities, flexible learning time for all high school students, technology in the classroom, providing students with a voice in education through PRSD’s student engagement teams, professional development for staff, First Nations Metis and Inuit success, student and staff wellness and parental and community involvement.



Strategies in the plan reflect the voice of students, parents, staff and community members through conversation, school and student council organizations, PRSD’s Student Engagement Committee, meetings with municipal partners, analyzing survey results, and through strategic planning sessions with staff and the board of trustees.

Results report

PRSD’s results increased in five of the 16 measures on the Accountability Pillar Report [APR] over last year’s results.



The division also exceeds provincial averages in four measures, and PRSD’s First Nations Metis and Inuit results exceed provincial averages in four of the nine measures.



The report APR is provided by Alberta Education and serves as a “report card” for the division. It contains information compiled through student progress data, test results and student, parent and staff surveys.



“We have many reasons to celebrate…,” says Kuester.



PRSD experienced increases in Safe and Caring, Rutherford Scholarship Eligibility, Transition Rate, Parental Involvement and School Improvement.



PRSD exceeds provincial averages in the areas of Safe and Caring, Citizenship, Parental Involvement and School Improvement.



PRSD’s First Nations Metis and Inuit APR results also exceed provincial averages in the areas of Drop Out Rate, High School Completion Rate [three years], Diploma Exam Participation Rate and Rutherford Scholarship Eligibility Rate.



The plan and education results can be found at www.prsd.ab.ca.