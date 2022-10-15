Prospectors ‘starting to turn the page’, says coach

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Prospectors won their third game of the season last week in the Peace Country Bantam Football League action.

Peace River defeated the Grande Prairie Norsemen 54-20 on the road Oct. 1.

Prospector head coaches say the team is making great strides.

We’re proud of everyone on our team,” says Josh Scott, who is co-head coach with Dean Tubbs.

“It was a great feeling to see everything starting to click offensively and defensively.”

The Prospectors took an early 6-0 lead on a touchdown courtesy of the speed of Kylan Rebalkin. Touchdowns by Kolby Davis and the second for Rebalkin increased the lead to 20-0 after the first quarter.

Grande Prairie responded with one touchdown in the first half.

Peace River built their lead on the opening kick off in the second half. After the Prospectors kicked off, Pioneer player Alex Kenny took the ball out of the kickoff returner’s hands and took it to the house for a touchdown.

Koda Owens and Jacob Nousek also scored touchdowns for the Prospectors.

Peace River was primed for the tough Grande Prairie team.

“Our players knew what they were facing and we prepared them all week and they rose to the challenge and played well,” Scott says.

The Norsemen team is strong every year, he notes.

“So we knew this was going to be a tough test, especially when 30-plus players got off the bus and we had 18 players,” Scott says.

“Their quarterback is one of the fastest players in the league, so containing him in the pocket was our biggest focus for the game.”

Preparing for the final two games of the regular season, the Prospectors are gaining momentum, the coach says.

“We are starting to turn the page and really come together when we need it,” Scott says.

“The game against the Wembley Bulldogs really showed the Prospectors are contenders.

“If they put in the effort and are focused on getting better, we have a shot.”

After a bye on the Thanksgiving weekend, the Prospectors are in the home stretch.

“We are right back at it again with two tough teams back-to-back,” says Scott.

The Prospectors return to Grande Prairie on Oct. 12 to face the Raiders.

Peace River hosts the Sexsmith Shamrocks on Oct. 22 to close out the regular season.