Prospectors honour top players in 2023

Peace River Prospectors’ players were honoured for the 2023 season in Peace Country Bantam Football League. Front row left-right, are Nevin Bettenson, Noah Reuther, Keyan Owens, Alexander Kenny, Austin Toner, Hunter Smith and coach Coltin Spracklin. Middle row left-right, are Nate Pittman, Carson Sokoloski, Grayson Mackenzie, Carson Still, Cash Piercy, Davin Friesen and Chase Laurin. Back row left-right, are Tyrell Alook, Amelia Winder, Karys Webb, Ava Vacon, Maryn Smith, Pacey Paulovich, Logan Chalupa, Jamie Nelson, coach Josh Scott, coach Jon Pittman, coach Kadin Crann and coach Larry Elder.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Prospectors honoured their top players in the 2023 season in the Peace Country Bantam Football League at an awards banquet Nov. 12.

Coaches presented eight awards to players for their outstanding efforts.

Noah Reuther won the Most Valuable Player Award.

Nevin Bettenson won the Prospectors’ Award.

Maryn Smith won the Coaches’ Award.

Logan Chalupa won the Rookie-of-the-Year Award.

Carson Sokoloski won the Most Improved Player Award.

Alexander Kenny won the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Austin Toner won the Defensive Player-of-the- Year Award.

Keyan Owens won the Lineman-of-the-Year Award.

Peace River finished fourth in the league in the regular season.

The Prospectors were shut out 37-0 by the undefeated first place Grande Prairie Broncos in the Horner Cup semifinal game Oct. 28 in Grande Prairie.

Despite the loss, the Prospectors had a good season, the coach says.

“Throughout the season, we could constantly see see changes in everyone,” Scott says.

“We went from a young team learning the game to players asking about defence schemes and adjustments they can make to cover.”

He is optimistic the Prospectors will again be competitive next season with 16 players returning and several new players joining the team from the local peewee Panthers team.