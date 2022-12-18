Prospectors honour team’s best players in 2022

Peace River Prospectors’ players were honoured for their excellent 2022 season in Peace Country Bantam Football League. Front row, left-right, are Austin Toner, Gracy Sokoloski, Carson Sokoloski, Benjamin Wald, Keyan Owens, Jakob Nousek and Kolby Davis. Standing in the back row, left-right, are coach Coltin Spracklin, Adam Liar, coach Larry Elder, Alexander Kenny, Dylan Smith, Kylan Rebalkin, James Croker, Nevin Bettenson, Koda Owens and head coach Josh Scott.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Prospectors honoured its top players in 2022 in the Peace Country Bantam Football League at an awards banquet Dec. 3.

Coaches presented 10 awards to eight players.

Tate Cousins won the Most Valuable Player Award and Defensive Player-of-the-Year Award while Carson Sokoloski won the Coaches Award.

Kolby Davis won the Offensive Player-of-the- Year Award and the Prospectors Award.

Noah Reuther won the Rookie-of-the-Year Award. while Alexander Kenny was the Players Choice Award.

Jakob Nousek won the Most Improved Player Award.

Dylan Smith won the Offensive Lineman of the Year Award.

Hunter Smith won the Defensive Lineman of the Year Award.

Head coach Josh Scott says it was a memorable season.

“I think this year was an unforgettable experience,” Scott says.

“Something like this doesn’t happen every year.”

The Prospectors finished second in the league in the regular season with a 5-1 record.

However, the Prospectors lost 38-12 to the Sexsmith Shamrocks on Oct. 31 in the playoff semifinal and were out of contention for the Horner Cup final.

Scott expects another strong team next season.

“The Prospectors have potential again in 2023,” Scott says.

“Our returning players are very talented and with another year of growth and a season under their belts, they will be a force to push the Prospectors to the next level.”