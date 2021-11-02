Prospectors eliminated from playoffs

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Prospectors have been eliminated from the playoffs in the Peace Country Bantam Football League.

On the road, the Prospectors were blanked 36-0 by the Grande Prairie Norsemen in the first round Oct. 27.

Grande Prairie led 6-0 at half time on a touchdown in the dying minutes of the second quarter.

Head coach Josh Scott says the Noresemen were the stronger team after that.

“Second half adjustments went better for the Norsemen as they were able to get their passing game working and exploited us on deep routes,” Scott says.

“Our athletes played with lots of emotion and determination as our season hasn’t gone our way.”

However, the Prospectors persevered.

“They never let it get to them and they played their hearts out of the field,” Scott says.

Despite the goose egg, he says several players had solid efforts.

Running backs Sylvanus Dyck and Brody Reimer had some exceptional runs, Scott says.

“Defensively, we had stops up the gut, effectively shutting down the running game from Norsemen by our trench warrior defensive linemen Preston Drescher, Peter Klassen, Dylan Underwood,” Scott says.

Kylen Rebalkin and Rowen Shannon also had big plays.

The Prospectors lost 40-15 to the Wembley Bulldogs at home Oct. 16 in their final game of the regular season.

Quarterback James Hudak and Dyck scored touchdowns for the Prospectors.

After a long break between seasons, the Prospectors struggled for most of the season.

“This year was about getting back on the field,” Scott says.

“Although the time off for them made it hard to get back into the game, they stuck it out and found their love for football again.”

Now they focus on next season.

“We look forward to what next year brings us and to see the peewee team seniors move up to bantams as well as our Grade 9 players who will move up to play high school football for the Pioneers,” Scott says.

He says coaches were happy that the Prospectors fielded a team for the season after it took several weeks to build up a roster of 21 players.