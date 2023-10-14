Prospectors edged after building 22-point lead

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Prospectors suffered a heart-breaking 50-46 loss to the host Grande Prairie Norsemen in Peace Country Bantam Football League action Sept. 30.

The Prospectors led 46-28 to start the fourth quarter before the Norsemen scored 22 unanswered points in the final quarter.

Both teams fought hard throughout the game, Peace River co-head coach Josh Scott says.

“It was close battle between two determined teams who never game up,” Scott says.

“The Norsemen have a talented group of players and great coaching, so these games are always a good test for our team.”

Grande Prairie came back in the final quarter with several defensive stops, forcing punts and capitalizing on opportunities and scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:30 left in the game.

Noah Reuther and Alexander Kenny scored touchdowns for the Prospectors.

Reuther scored the opening touchdown on a sneak up the gut that went for 60 yards after a collapse in the Norsemen defence.

After a back-and-forth battle in the opening two quarters, the Prospectors led 26-21 at half time.

The third quarter was all Prospectors as Kenny scored on a couple of outside leads followed by two-point conversions by Reuther.

The Outlaws played with several players suffering with health issues.

“We have had some illness and injuries plaguing our team this season and it was at its worst heading into the game,” Scott says.

“At the beginning of the week, we told them that everyone is going to get a lot of playing time and that there isn’t going to be much for breaks, but we would try.

Coaches were impressed with the commitment of the players in the situation.

“Our players would come out quickly and get a drink of water and be chomping at the bit to get back into the game,” Scott says.

“That shows a lot about the players and the passion they have to keep going no matter what.”

The Prospectors had a bye on the Thanksgiving weekend when the game scheduled for Oct. 7 in Edson was cancelled after the new team folded in late September.

Scott says the team has been enjoying a nice break with a bye as the Prospectors head into the final two games of the season at home.

“We are ready to get back to action in front of our home fans,” Scott says.