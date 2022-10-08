Prospectors edge Bulldogs

Some players with the Peace River Prospectors celebrate a dramatic win in bantam football and their new uniforms. Front row left-right, are Tate Cousins, Jakob Nousek, Kolby Davis and Devontae Williams. Middle row left-right, are Kai Wald, Carson Sokoloski, Austin Toner, Keyan Owens, Rockwell Plante and Gracy Sokoloski. Back row left-right, are Kylan Rebalkin, Koda Owens and Dylan Smith.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The visiting Peace River Prospectors won their second game of the season in the Peace Country Bantam Football League after edging the Wembley Bulldogs 19-18 Sept. 24.

“I’m proud of our team and the challenges they faced being short handed,” co-head coach Josh Scott says.

“Not a lot of teams can overcome the exhaustion that comes in a game.

“They fought hard from beginning to end and they came away with a victory they should be proud of.”

Both teams’ offences made progress into the opponent’s territory before defences stood strong and forced turnovers.

The game was scoreless until halfway through the second quarter when Kolby Davis came around the edge and put up the first points of the game to give the Prospectors the lead 6-0.

Third quarter action looked to show much of the same back-and-forth action.

Wembley punted from near its own end zone and Prospector player Noah Reuther returned it for a touchdown to extend the lead to 12-0.

The game shifted and the Bulldogs started finding success on the back of their quarterback Broden Hotte, who exposed holes and ran all over the field.

Hotte lived up to his surname when he scored three touchdowns in the second half to give Wembley an 18-12 lead.

But the Prospectors responded in the fourth quarter when Devontae Williams scored a touchdown to tie the game 18-18.

Then with 1:34 left in the game, the Prospectors started their drive to a dramatic victory. Peace River came up big on a third down stop to get the ball back in enemy territory and marched it down to the 26-yard line before Reuther punted the ball into the back of the end zone to secure the win 19-18 with no time on the clock.

After hosting the Grande Prairie Norse- men on Oct. 1, the Prospectors return to Grande Prairie on Oct. 12 to face the Raiders.