Prospectors’ coach sees better attitude

Peace River Prospector player Sylvanus Dyck (No. 5), right, carries the ball as he runs by High Prairie Outlaw defender Henry Hudson (No. 9) in Peace Country Bantam Football League 2021 action Oct. 6 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Minor football in Peace River is back in action.

Peace River Prospectors kicked off the season in the Peace Country Bantam Football League on Sept. 10 when they hosted the High Prairie Outlaws.

(Watch for details in the South Peace News print issue of Sept. 21.)

The next home game is Oct. 1 when the Prospectors host the Grande Prairie Norsemen at noon.

“We are looking to strengthen our roster numbers as well as improve on our 2021 win-loss record,” says Josh Scott, co-head coach of the team with Dean Tubbs.

“We are looking very competitive and hope to remain that way through the season.”

Peace River finished fifth in the seven-team league last year with two wins and four losses and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

“This year, the team is a lot more unified and the players have prepared themselves as a team instead of focusing on individual efforts,” Scott says.

“Teammates encouraging teammates is driving our practices to the next level.”

Many of the Prospectors are stepping it up.

“We have a great group of players returning from last year and some that are on the next level of their game,” Scott says.

“Our team focuses a lot more on team effort rather than individuals but there are some that are going to be exceptional players in the next level,” Scott says.

Before training camp started in August, the Prospectors have prepared for the season.

Many players participated in the High Prairie Summer Football Clinic in July led by players of the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.

“It’s giving players more opportunity to play in the off-season and develop themselves as athletes,” Scott says.

Peewee football also returns as the Panthers are set for a full season, he notes.

“Having that extra chance for some of the kids moving up to play prior to joining us has made a big improvement,” Scott says.

The regular season ends for the Prospectors on Oct. 22 before the playoffs are scheduled to start Oct. 26.

On the sidelines, Scott and Tubbs are joined by assistant defensive coach Larry Elder, special teams coach Coltin Spracklin and junior coaches Darren Crocker and Simon Doerksen.