Proposed wind power project may get new name

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A wind power project proposed for the southeastern part of Big Lakes County may have a new name to better identify its location.

At its regular meeting March 8, council approved a motion to suggest a new name to developer Potentia Renewables for the currently-named Northern Lights Wind Power project planned for north of the Town of Swan Hills on the Goose Mountain Ridge.

Council approved the name Big Lakes Wind Power Project proposed by Reeve Robert Nygaard.

Potentia Renewables officials presented an update on the project to council at its regular meeting Jan. 25.

During discussion, council questioned the name of the project, said Kevin Cymbaluk, director of public works.

“It was suggested that a name that more reflects Big Lakes County be suggested as the current name could easily be confused with the County of Northern Lights (based in Manning),” Cymbaluk told council.

After the January meeting, Cymbaluk contacted Potentia about the idea to change the name.

At the March 8 meeting, he read a response from Potentia, in an e-mail dated March 6.

“We took the request back to the AEPA (Alberta Environment and Protected Areas) lands division and unfortunately we cannot commit to a name change at this point in time,” wrote Keaton Lever, senior manager of project development for Potentia.

“The AEPA has advised, as a result of the current reservation and minister support letter referencing Northern Lights, they are unable to support a name change.”

Potentia remains open to a name change.

“I want to express we are happy with a name change and, in its entirety, understand the grounds for the request,” Lever says.

“We will continue to evaluate opportunities and timing that would allow for a name change without posing risk to the project process.

“We suspect once the AEPA is in a position to issue DMLs (disposition for miscellaneous leases) for the project, a request can be made for the name change at that juncture.”

Interim CAO Roy Brideau agrees the suggested name would be a big boost the region.

“This will be a big project and we want the whole world to know,” Brideau says.

Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux questioned the suggested name to some degree.

“With the name Big Lakes, will local people think we are developing this?” Chalifoux asked.

Others did not agree.

However, North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk doubts the company will change the name.

“I know they won’t change the name,” Zabolotniuk said.

“I like the name Northern Lights,” he added.

Administration is more optimistic that Potentia will place the name Big Lakes on the project.

“They are open to a name change but not at this time,” Cymbaluk said.

Brideau sees a positive view from Potentia.

“They have not closed the door, changing the name,” he said.

Potentia proposes to locate about 100 wind turbines reaching 110 meters in height and start production in 2025.

Still in the planning stages, the large-scale project could reach about 400 MW is size with capital expenditures of up to $800 million and create up to 1,000 jobs for construction and operation activities and significant economic development opportunities for local communities says a briefing document approved by Big Lakes council Aug. 25, 2021.

Municipal revenues could reach up to $100 million over the project’s life, council heard.