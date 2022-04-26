Proposed hemp project ‘good for the region,’ says mayor

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of McLennan continues to support efforts to bring a hemp project to the Smoky River region.

Smoky River Regional Economic Development executive director Diane Chiasson e-mailed council April 6 asking for support at a very important meeting with Alberta Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development Nate Horner April 21.

“As you know, the hemp project is going well,” wrote Chiasson. “[Smoky Hemp Decortication] would like to show the minister the region’s support for the project.”

“It’s good for the region,” noted Mayor Jason Doris in supporting the motion at council’s April 11 meeting.

News the proposed plant will be built at Donnelly came as a surprise to council, however.

“I sit on the board [Smoky River Economic Development] and I didn’t even know,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

But it did not stop council from supporting the project.

“We strongly support the building of this plant and this industry in our region as it will provide much-needed employment, offer an alternative crop for our producers, and slow the export of our young people from the region,” reads a sample letter provided, which Doris signed.