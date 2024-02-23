Property near Kinuso may now be subdivided for commercial purposes

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has adopted a land-use bylaw to redistrict agricultural land for a business south of Kinuso.

At its regular meeting Feb. 14, council gave second and third reading to land-use bylaw 21-2023 to redistrict Plan 242, Block 1, Lot 1 (4.98 acres within SW 32-72-9-W5) to highway commercial (HWC) from agriculture (AG).

Council received a request from Michael Torkelson to amend the land-use, Pat Olansky, director of community services and planning, told council.

She added the parcel is the site of Grizzly Trail Metal Supply located on Highway 33 north of Township Rd. 724.

Torkelson applied to subdivide the property to use for commercial purposes, she noted.

“General contractor services is not a permitted nor a discretionary uses under the agriculture district,” Olansky wrote in her report.

“The highway commercial district would be a more appropriate designation for this parcel with the existing commercial business.”

Council adopted the bylaw after a quiet public hearing.

“We received no comments from neighbouring property owners,” Olansky said.

Highway commercial allows for development that would accommodate vehicle traffic along highways and major roadways in a manner that does conflict with other land uses or highway safety, Olansky explained.

General contractor services is defined as development used to provide building construction, landscaping, concrete, electrical, excavation, drilling, heating, plumbing, paving, road construction, sewer or similar services of a construction nature which require on-site and/or outdoor storage space for material, construction equipment, or vehicles normally association with services of a contractor.

Any sales, display, office or technical support service areas shall be accessory to the principal general contractor services use only.