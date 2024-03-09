Property crimes in High Prairie soar 25%, says Barber

High Prairie RCMP Sgt. Jason Barber urges citizens to be vigilant in reporting criminal and suspicious activity and protecting their property.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Property crime was a major issue for High Prairie RCMP in 2023.

Sgt. Jason Barber says the problem continues.

“Reported mischief with damage to property was up 25.5 per cent from 2022, likely due to an increase in people reporting incidents to police,” Barber says.

“On a positive note, break-and-enter files showed a decrease of 28 per cent from 150 reported calls in 2022 to only 108 calls in 2023.

“This is likely due to extra patrols and people securing their property and locking their vehicles, homes and sheds.”

He notes not all reports are actual crimes.

As an example in 2023, police received 441 calls for assault, although 63 were actual assaults and 378 were unfounded.

Local officers were extremely busy when wildfires hit the region May 4 and spread.

“The biggest story of the year would be the wildfire actions made by our members,” Barber says.

“We started with members attending the East Prairie Metis Settlement to evacuate everyone at the onset of the wildfires.”

He notes police worked with regional emergency agencies.

“We liaised with the incident command centre set up at Big Lakes County office and worked at evacuating other areas during the first night of the fire in the affected areas of the county and at Whitefish Lakes First Nation,” Barber says.

Local police were relieved to get support from other detachments during the difficult and unprecedented region-wide emergency.

“We then had members from the rest of the province assist with security, road blocks and roaming patrols in the evacuated areas,” Barber says.

In another situation, officers responded to a potentially-tragic incident in the summer.

“In August, we had members attend to a person requiring assistance in a small lake at Whitefish Lake First Nation,” Barber says.

“The male was suffering from mental health issues and was found swimming in the lake.”

Several officers were involved in the incident.

“Const. Nicolas Malherbe and Const. Peter Heath were able to wade out and rescue him when he went under water,” Barber says.

Cpl. Seth Gouw and Const. Alyx Boldt attended and assisted with the rescue.

The male was brought to shore, treated by EMS and taken to High Prairie Health Complex.

During the July 1 long weekend, officers made daily boat patrols and partnered with Fish and Wildlife to do checks on boaters and fishing licences.

Bicycle patrols were also conducted at campgrounds.

Police continued to show community support in other settings.

“High Prairie and Faust members attend community events, as time allows, to show a presence and to build trust in the community,” Barber says.

Officers marched in the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade wearing the Red Serge. Others drove on ATVs and in police vehicles.

At the rodeo, some members participated in wild cow milking.

Officers visited several schools with presentations on bullying and cyber bullying.

Classroom talks are given if issues have been raised.

Const. Darren Martens and Barber attended a bike rodeo for elementary students at Atikameg School in June.

Officers participated in Remembrance Day services on Nov. 11.

In the evening, officers also participated in the first-responders’ hockey game organized by the High Prairie Red Wings.

Barber urges citizens to be vigilant in reporting criminal and suspicious activity and protecting their property.

To report criminal or suspicious activity, phone High Prairie RCMP at (780)-523-3370 or CrimeStoppers at (1-800)-222-TIPS (8477).