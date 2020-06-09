Projects occurring throughout PRSD

Following are some of the highlights of the Peace River School Division board meeting May 28 as posted on the PRSD website:

PRSD’s names home school program

The board of trustees approved that PRSD’s home schooling program be named “Peace Home Learning Connection” and that the board apply to have the program registered as a new school authority with Alberta Education.

Registering the school as a new school authority under PRSD will allow for specific and detailed reporting and efficient registration process for families.

Capital projects approved at $2.5 million

Trustees approved proposed capital projects totalling $2.5 million.

The Alberta government announced May 21 that school divisions would be allocated one-time funding for capital projects on school buildings as a means to create jobs and boost the Alberta economy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board approved three proposed projects that fall into the government’s outlined criteria.

The board approved the following projects:

Replace concrete sidewalks, curbs, gutters and the resurface parking lots and bus loops at E.E Oliver Elementary School and Fairview High School.

Replace the heating system at T.A. Middle School in Peace River.

Pave the parking lot at Worsley Elementary School.

“These items are currently on PRSD’s capital plan as modernizations,” says trustee Darren Kuester, who chairs the board.

“In addition to boosting the economy, this funding allows PRSD to fast-track the completion of the projects before operational concerns elevate.”

Schools to receive roofing upgrades

The board approved tenders for roofing repairs and upgrades at T.A. Morris Middle School in Peace River, Hines Creek Composite School, Paul Rowe Junior and Senior High School in Manning, Manning Annex and Central Operations [gymnasium and foyer].

Total cost of roofing repairs and upgrades is $844,929.

Roofing upgrades for the school roofing projects are funded through Infrastructure Maintenance Renewal funding and the upgrades to Central Operations is funded through capital reserves.

FNMI departmental presentation

First Nations Metis and Inuit [FNMI] co-ordinator Holly Crumpton updated the board on FNMI teaching, learning, opportunities and supports in PRSD.

Crumpton shared work being done in four key areas of the program: Working Together, Connecting in Culture, Increasing Engagement and Celebrating Together. A significant highlight of the presentation was the extensive and collaborative work being done in schools for students who are struggling as detected at the first report card.

Crumpton provided data to the board that shows improvements in achievement with percentages as high as 73 per cent by the second report card.

She spoke of the positive impact of having the presence and participation of local Elders and Indigenous members of the community in PRSD schools and ways Indigenous culture is invested in classrooms throughout the division.

Appreciation to the board was expressed by Crumpton for their support in having Treaty 8 and Metis flags at all PRSD schools and how the heart of PRSD’s work begins in nurturing relationships.

The board commended Crumpton for her work and expressed gratitude for all staff and Indigenous community members for their dedication to support First Nations Metis and Inuit learners and infuse this important part of our culture and history in the classroom.