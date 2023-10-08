Projects near completion

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River School Division completed several building projects over the summer before students returned to classes.

Several projects throughout the division were completed, including facilities in the Peace River region, says a PRSD news release Sept. 22.

A classroom and office spaces for the new North Peace Commercial Driving Academy were constructed. Other projects included a new elevator and new washrooms on the second floor at Peace River High School and new windows at T.A. Norris Middle School.

The washrooms were constructed in response to a request from the school community for safer washroom spaces.

The new washroom design enables increased supervision in the area where students wash their hands and increased privacy in stalls.

Sidewalks at Nampa Public School were also repaired.

Security doorbell systems were installed at schools throughout the division.

That allows office managers to address visitors at the main entrance to the schools from their desks.

It also increases the overall security and safety of schools because there is no longer any reason a door should be left propped open and unsupervised for any period of time.