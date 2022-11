Students at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie marked Remembrance Day with an assembly Nov. 9 with several members of the High Prairie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. Several videos about veterans and Remembrance Day were also shown. Videos included Remembrance Moments: Canada’s Indigenous Veterans. A list of Veterans in the High Prairie region was also presented for students to reflect.

Royal Canadian Air Cadet 539 High Prairie AC Faith Bruneau, a Grade 8 student at Prairie River, right, carries the Canadian flag to lead in members of the High Prairie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. Standing on the left is Sergeant-at-Arms John Paddon.