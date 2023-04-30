Principal appointed at St. Andrew’s

Krista Veitch Marc Lamoureux

Richard Froese

South Peace News

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie will have a new principal when the 2023-24 school year starts.

Krista Veitch was appointed the new principal, states a Holy Family Catholic Regional Division news release dated April 17.

She will succeed Marc Lamoureux, who will retire after being on staff at St. Andrew’s for 31 years.

He will complete 21-and-a-half years as principal.

Prior to that, he was vice-principal and teacher.

Currently principal at Ecole Providence School in McLennan, Veitch is delighted with her new appointment.

“I look forward to joining St. Andrew’s School, working with the staff, students, families and community members to establish as positive learning environment conducive to student success,” Veitch says.

Supt. Betty Turpin sasy Veitch is well-qualified to lead the school.

“Krista has been such an integral part of our Division for many years,” Turpin says.

“Her wealth of experience as both a teacher and principal make her a great fit for St. Andrew’s.”

She bring many years of experience to her new position, which will greatly benefit the St. Andrew’s School community, Turpin adds.

Veitch joined Holy Family as a teacher at St. Stephen’s School in Valleyview and further served as principal at Ecole Providence, Good Shepherd School in Peace River and Holy Family School in Grimshaw.

She began her teaching career in 1999.

Since then, she completed a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and is currently completing a Doctorate degree in Educational Leadership with a focus on Educational Equity for Indigenous Students.

She values her time at Providence.

“I am grateful for my experiences at Ecole Providence and the warm relationships I have developed there,” Veitch says.

“Providence will always hold a special place in my heart, so it is difficult to leave.”

Turpin and the Division appreciate the long term of leadership that Lamoureux served at St. Andrew’s.

“I thank Marc for the many years as St. Andrew’s principal and wish him the best in his retirement,” Turpin says.