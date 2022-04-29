Price increase prompts spending

The price of equipment continues to rise, and Town of High Prairie taxpayers will feel the brunt.

Council agreed at its April 12 meeting to allot extra money in its capital budget to buy a skid steer for $90,000 and a backhoe for $201,000. Originally, council budgeted $75,000 for the skid steer and $170,000 for the backhoe so motions were needed to allot the extra $46,000.

Council unanimously agreed public works needed dependable equipment to carry out its duties.

On a brighter note, CAO Rod Risling wrote in his report the higher prices may also prompt a higher resale value of used equipment.