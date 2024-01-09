Preliminary inquiry rescheduled to June

Richard Froese

South Peace News

New dates for a preliminary inquiry have been set for a young Driftpile Cree Nation man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father April 10.

A preliminary inquiry for Starr Frederick Sasakamoose Jr. was rescheduled to June 4-7 when the matter returned to the High Prairie Court of Justice on Dec. 18 to confirm the dates.

Originally, the inquiry was scheduled for Aug. 27-30 when the matter was in court Dec. 4.

Sasakamoose Jr. remains in custody in the Edmonton Remand Centre.

A psychiatric assessment found Sasakamoose Jr. fit to stand trial, charged in connection with the death of his father Starr Felix Sasakamoose, 43.

By law, all accused charged with murder are tried in the Court of King’s Bench, lawyer Harry Jong says.

Sasakamoose Jr. was 26 when he was charged.

At his first appearance April 17, Jong told court that Sasakamoose Jr. and his family requested that the accused wanted a psychiatric assessment.

“They say he does suffer from schizophrenia and sometimes goes into psychotic episodes,” Jong says as he spoke in court April 17.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service stated in a new release that officers responded to a report of a deceased individual at a residence on the reserve on the day of the incident about 6:45 p.m.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was dispatched to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The cause of death was not revealed by police.

Police will make no further comment on the issue because the matter is before the court.

Sasakamoose Sr. was re-elected to Driftpile Cree Nation council as a councillor in the election Dec. 19, 2022 with 235 votes.