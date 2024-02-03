Pratt students expand work into the colourful world of graffiti

Welcome to the world of graffiti! Somebody find these kids a wall! High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School has “Art students” turned “graffiti artists”! End of term diplomas and exams do not get in the way of art. Students receive instruction from Rhonda Lund.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Terrence Okemow shows how a student can cheer on the Edmonton Oilers in an acrylic paint, Norval Morrisseau study.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Isabella Desjarlais created an explosive felt marker, graffiti assignment.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Jade Esquivel used a bold, pencil crayon effect to complete his graffiti assignment.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Alia Sherkawi created a blast of movement and colour in her felt marker graffiti assignment.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Renard Nava practiced using acrylic paint in his Art 10 study of artist, Norval Morrisseau.
Grade 11, Art 10 student Johnny Guenther studied texture, all in the eye of a dragon, using pencil crayon.
Grade 10, Art 10 student J-Lynn Clubb was clearly inspired by indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau, in this acrylic painting.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Alia Sherkawi leads us into a world of luxury using two-point perspective in her Art 10, Grade 10 watercolour image.