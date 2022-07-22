Pratt receives Return to Service Bursary

Colbi Pratt, centre, receives the 2022 Big Lakes County Return of Service Bursary recipient. Presenting the bursary are deputy reeve Jim Zabolotniuk, left, and Reeve Robert Nygaard.

Big Lakes County has chosen Colbi Pratt as its 2022 Return of Service Bursary recipient.

Pratt received her $3,000 cheque before council’s July 13 meeting.

“Thanks, this will make a huge difference in my schooling,” she told council.

Reeve Robert Nygaard and deputy reeve Jim Zabolotniuk presented the bursary to Pratt.

Big Lakes established the bursary to provide post-secondary graduates with an incentive to use their skills and expertise within Big Lakes County following graduation.

Pratt recently graduated with a diploma in Agricultural Management at Olds College and plans to continue her schooling at Thompson River University’s Online Learning Bachelor of Science, General Program this fall. The program is four years long and concentrates study in one subject of the level required for a minor.

Pratt hopes to use the knowledge she learns to assist local farmers with growth, industry shifts.

“As technology and regulations change, it is important for me to pass on all the information I have been able to learn over the past two years and will continue to learn in my final two years,” explains Pratt.

The bursary will help Pratt apply her full attention to learning all she can in the agriculture industry and bring back the knowledge attained to Big Lakes County.