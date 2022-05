High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School students are preparing for the upcoming Art Show, featuring recent works, as part of the school’s May 26 open house and barbecue from 5-7 p.m. Prospective students, caregivers and parents are all welcome. Attend and see what students have learned!

Grade 11, Art 20 student Autumn Tulloch-Auger used a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine, to make a watercolour statement of support. Grade 10, Art 10 student Jennifer Gray used a grid to create a striking resemblance between an original and a pencil drawn image. The E.W. Pratt High School Art Gallery is being prepared for the Student Art Show at the school open house and barbecue May 26 from 5-7 p.m. Everyone can attend and see what students created during the recent semester. Dara Mearon’s version of a vertical colour wheel came in the form of a felt marker feather, for this Grade 12’s Art 30 project. Grade 12, Art 30 student Kierra Supernault carefully constructed and painted a parfleche purse for an independent project, using rawhide and acrylic paint.