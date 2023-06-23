Pratt Class of 2023 goes ‘Hollywood’

Young ladies are dressed up for graduation. Left-right, are Cherry Millo, Faith Fortier, Autumn Tulloch, Anna Nobert, Natalie Pratt, Heidi Porisky and Montana Fogle.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Achieving a major educational milestone, 53 graduating students at E.W. Pratt School in High Prairie were honoured at commencement ceremonies June 10.

Pratt principal Etta Viens urged the students to focus on the future to make the best of their life.

“Continue in your growth,” Viens said.

“If you choose excellence, you will always move forward.”

She encouraged graduates to continue to be grateful.

“Move forward in life with an outward focus on thinking of others,” Viens said.

Several graduates were honoured with special awards.

Anna Nobert won the Alberta Teachers’ Association Award for the student with the top average academic marks in the class.

Connor Nygaard won the Alberta Teachers’ Association Award for second highest marks.

Heidi Porisky received the Student Spartan Award, presented to a student who shows excellent citizenship, exemplary school spirit, and is positive and encouraging.

Kirsten Bruder won the Annah and Edward (E.W.) Pratt Award, sponsored by St. Mark’s Anglican Church in High Prairie, presented to a student involved in the community, has special talents in areas such as artistic, athletic and musical, and contributes to school activities.

Jessica Gordon won the Unsung Hero Award presented to the student who diligently works on studies, is active as an athlete and volunteers in the school and community to benefit others. Gordon also won the Lynn Edwards Sports Award for the top female athlete in the graduating class.

R.J. Grievson won the Lynn Edwards Sports Award for being the top male athlete in the graduating class.

Grievson and Korven Herr each won the Johnny Linteris Award, presenting to a graduating student who shows exemplary leadership as a football player.

Faith Holleis won the Montana Blackwell Horizon Award, presented to a graduating student who enhances his or her future primarily through greater diligence toward school, and participates in school and community activities.

Connor McNabb won the Open Circle Career and Technical Studies for excellence in CTS, presented to a graduate pursuing a career in trades.

Hollywood was the theme of the Class of 2023 celebration.

As class valedictorian, Anna thanked teachers, parents and others who supported the students on their educational journey. She commended her classmates for pressing forward through major difficulties such as the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions that started in March 2020, and the local wildfires that started May 5.

“Our class has gone through many hardships throughout our high school years,” Nobert said.

“It has been an intense journey that has challenged our resiliency and will to succeed.

“But we made it through with the help of our perseverance, fuelled by our loved ones who stood by us through it all, and our teachers, who have been so accommodating and understanding towards our unique struggles.”

She encouraged her classmates to keep on going.

“Never lose the determination and resilience that you showed through those difficult times,” Nobert said.

“Each and every one of you deserves to succeed and live the lives you’ve dreamed of.

“I hope the next steps in your journeys are led by joy, fulfillment and endless possibilities.”

Graduates were congratulated by High Prairie School Division as High Prairie trustee Adrian Wong spoke on behalf of the school division.

“We celebrate not only your academic accomplishments, but also your resilience, creativity and personal growth” said Wong, a former Pratt graduate.

He used the Hollywood theme to further encourage the graduates as they move into the next stage in life.

In Hollywood, every great story is driven by an unwavering passion and an unyielding belief in one’s abilities, he said.

“As you step into the next chapter of your lives, remember that you possess that same remarkable spirit within you,” Wong said.

“Believe in yourself, embrace your passions and pursue your dreams with unrelenting determination.”

He also urged the graduates to have a positive influence on others and the world.

“Life others up along the way, share your knowledge, your kindness and your generosity,” Wong said.

“For it is is giving that we receive the greatest rewards.”

Congratulations from the regional communities was expressed by Brenda Blyan, vice-president of the provincial Metis Settlements General Council.

“Dream big and set some goals,” Blyan said.

“What’s your dream?

“One of these will provide you with directions.”

She reminded graduates to keep learning.

“As long as you keep learning, you will move forward,” she said.