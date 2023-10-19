Prairie River Junior High welcomes Zabolotniuk

Sharlie Zabolotniuk

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie welcomes Sharlie Zabolotniuk as the only new teacher this year.

She is teaching Grade 8-9 Math in her first full-time teaching position.

Zabolotniuk previously worked as an education assistant in High Prairie for the High Prairie School Division for five years.

“I enjoy getting to know the students at Prairie River and excited to get involved throughout the school,” Zabolotniuk says.

“It’s awesome to have an amazing staff to help mentor me along the way.”

She leads the Mathletes club and will be starting a curling team in the coming months.

She was born and raised in High Prairie, attended High Prairie Elementary School and Prairie River Junior High School and graduated from E.W. Pratt High School.