Prairie River Junior High students explore unknown at science fair

Science students at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie promoted their projects at the school’s annual science fair March 31. The science fair was a different format from previous years, science teacher Keith Davidson says. “It was more interactive,” Davidson says. Students explained and demonstrated their projects to High Prairie Elementary School students from Grades 4-6. He says projects focused on the education program Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Scores from the projects were in lieu of Grade 8 science students writing a mid-term exam, Davidson says.

Mckeena Auger-Collins, left, and Kendra Cunningham show their project Water Density. Music Workout was a project presented by three students. Left-right, are Hadley Gray, Keyla Kerr and Saige Payou. Three girls presented their project Whatever Floats Your Boat? Left-right, are Rebecca Stewart, Katelyn Cox and Vanessa Stewart. Three boys teamed up to present their project Candy Claw Prizes. Left-right, are Ryder Peters, Tyson Ladouceur and Jarett Hicks. Kae-Lyn Shaw, left, and Marley Giroux presented their project Elephant Toothpaste. Fire Snake was a project presented by Evonie Auger and Nevaeh Cunningham. Three students teamed up to complete the project Car Collapse. Left-right, are Gavin Dumont, Konnor Krystal and Hayden Douglas.