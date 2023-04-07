Prairie River Junior High students explore unknown at science fair

Science students at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie promoted their projects at the school’s annual science fair March 31. The science fair was a different format from previous years, science teacher Keith Davidson says. “It was more interactive,” Davidson says. Students explained and demonstrated their projects to High Prairie Elementary School students from Grades 4-6. He says projects focused on the education program Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Scores from the projects were in lieu of Grade 8 science students writing a mid-term exam, Davidson says.