Prairie River Junior High athletes win medals at badminton zones

The PRJH Intermediate Band: left-right, are Amy Gordon, Rebekah Strebchuk, Callie Calahasen, Elly Belesky, Leland Potvin, Nicholas Rich, Owen Roberts, and Derek Cote.

PRJH Staff

For South Peace News

This is the news from Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

Here are some important dates to remember:

May 9 – Monthly Assembly.

May 12- No school PD Day.

May 19 – No School Day in Lieu.

May 22 – No School – Victoria Day.

Student Leadership has organized a Student and Staff Step Challenge, Wellness Scavenger Hunt and Wellness Colouring Contest.

PRJH had a STEM day competition on May 1. STEM stands for Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics. Students were highly engaged in their challenges. Critical thinking skills and teamwork were maximized. Twenty-eight mixed teams of Grade 7-9 students collaborated to build a trebuchet, design and build a bridge, create the longest mirror maze, and solve a mathematical and scientific escape room.

Congratulations to the Reid Oliver, Mahikan Thunder, Liam Lamason, and Saige Payou on winning the competition. These students will represent PRJH for a Division-wide STEM competition on June 2 at Donnelly G.P. Vanier School.

Sports

At badminton zones, PRJH had 13 athletes attend at Valleyview on April 29. At zones, there were teams from 46 different schools, and the team represented PRJH well.

Congratulations to Sage Pasqua on getting second place in Junior Girls Singles. Also, great job Abby Bilyk on placing second place in Senior Girl’s Singles.

Options

The Prairie River Intermediate Band and The E.W. Pratt Senior High Band, both from High Prairie, joined forces with two other schools in our district, Donnelly G.P. Vanier and Slave Lake Roland Michener, to play at the Sun Peaks Con Brio Music Festival as the HPSD Concert Band in Sun Peaks, B.C. The band was awarded silver at the festival due to their hard work, skill and talent.

Students attended instrument group lessons led by professionals, watched other bands play and enjoyed shopping and sightseeing in the village. On the final day of the festival the HPSD band played two songs with many other schools to form a mass band of 311 students combined. Congratulations to the HPSD band for their great success.

On May 1, the PRJH Beginner Band performed at the Grande Prairie Rotary Music Festival at Northwestern Polytechnic. The students worked very hard all year towards this performance and were awarded gold at the festival. This was their first performance outside of the school. The students were so excited to win their award. Congratulations to the PRJH Beginner Band.

Reading: Teacher Jaime Erasmus-Perley – for those who love to read you will get the opportunity to read for the duration of the class. Some days we will even go outside and find a place to read.

Fitness: Teacher Terra Shantz – students will be walking to the High Prairie Fitness Centre for a workout class. Students will learn how to use the equipment safely and appropriately. They will also learn how to create a routine for their own personal fitness. Rain or shine, we will be walking to the gym, so dress appropriately and bring your workout gear with you, as well as a towel and a water bottle!

Canteen

The wonderful Frankie Hyde is again cooking in the kitchen. Here are the choices: May 9 – spaghetti with meat sauce; May 10 – chicken fried rice; May 11 – pizza day.

At the canteen students may pay with cash or parents/guardians may prepay by transferring to prsaccounting@hpsd.ca.

This has been the news report from PRJH.

Photos left to right: Sage Pasqua won a silver medal in Junior Girl’s Singles; Abby Bilyk won a silver medal in Senior Girl’s Singles; and members of the PRJH Junior Band, left-right, Oscar Courterielle and Zaida Quevillon