Prairie River badminton players enjoy medal haul

The Raiders went to their first badminton tournament on March 25 in Beaverlodge. The Raiders gained valuable experience playing against teams from across the zone. Following are some of the highlights from the tournament:

Beaverlodge Badminton Tournament

Category – Athlete/Athletes – Result

Junior Girls Singles; Sage Pasqua, Silver

Junior Girls Doubles; Tyra Shantz and Niya Mouallem, Gold

Intermediate Girls Doubles; Kaitlyn Senkoe and Callie Calahasen, Gold

Junior Boys Singles; Samson Anderson, Silver

Junior Mixed Doubles; Levi Bilyk and Danica Doucette, Gold

Divisional Tournament in Slave Lake

Category – Athlete/Athletes – Result

Junior Girls Doubles; Tyra Shantz and Niya Mouallem, Gold

Intermediate Girls Double;s Callie Calahasen and Kaitlyn Senkoe, Gold

Senior Girls Singles; Abby Bilyk, Gold

Senior Girls Doubles; Madina Sharkawi and Elly Belesky, Gold

Junior Boys Singles; Samson Anderson, Gold

Junior Boys Singles; Levi Bilyk, Silver

Intermediate Boys Doubles; Hayden Douglas and Konnor Krystal, Silver

Junior Mixed Double;s Evan Douglas and Eliza Samson-Weber, Silver