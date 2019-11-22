PR to celebrate centennial closing

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

A year of celebrating Peace River’s centennial will end on Dec. 1 with a final ceremony at the Baytex Centre.



The Centennial Closing Ceremony will be held exactly 100 years from the day the Town’s incorporation papers that were first signed in 1919.



Tanya Bell of Community Services notes the original papers were signed by the Province of Alberta.



Current town council members will ceremonially resign the Town’s incorporation papers at the event. The incorporation document will then be sealed with other significant items the town has gathered in a time capsule.



The Town of Peace River has invited the Premier of Alberta, as well as MP Arnold Viersen, MLA Dan Williams, and past mayors of the town, as well as the public. About 800 people are expected to attend.