Peace River celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day June 21 at the Treaty 8 Memorial. Many dignitaries attended and spoke of the importance of the day. It was also a time to remember and continue the healing process in the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation. An incredibly colourful display of art at the Peace River Library also highlighted activities.

Town of Peace River Mayor Elaine Manzer addresses the audience.

Councillor Irvin Knott from Duncan First Nation addresses the audience.

Northern Sunrise County Councillor Gaylene Whitehead spoke. She represents Cadotte Lake – Little Buffalo.

Darys Larocque sings the Aboriginal National Anthem while Simon Beaver accompanies her on the guitar.

Carol Risdale, left, president, Region 6, Local 78 Metis Nation of Alberta, and Carol Wanotch, address the audience.

Many dressed in Indigenous colours for the ceremony. Left-right are Wendy Goulet, Carol Risdale, and Darys Larocque.

Aboriginal Artwork was displayed in the Peace River Library as part of Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations. Part of this display is shown.