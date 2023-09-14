Powwow honours Elders at J.B. Wood

Residents at J.B. Wood Continuing Care in High Prairie enjoyed a colourful presentation of Indigenous dancers and singers at a mini-powwow Sept. 7. “Honouring Our Elders” was the theme for the fourth annual mini-powwow. About 20 dancers from young children to seniors participated in the event, says Valerie Willier, Indigenous liaison for Alberta Health Services in High Prairie. The annual event was presented by Indigenous health programs, local AHS staff and community partners, she notes. “We have noticed that in the past four years that the residents of J.B. Wood and the general public have enjoyed the event,” Willier says. The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 9 and postponed to Aug. 15 as both dates were rained out. As it turned out, it was fitting the powwow was held in September during the month-long Alberta Culture Days.