Potential plans for school presented to PR council

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest has been consulting with their school community all summer about possible designs for the new École des Quatre-Vents replacement school in Peace River, and has developed a preliminary floor plan.



Sylvianne Maisonneuve, board chair of CSNO, presented the potential plans for the kindergarten to Grade 12 school to Peace River town council on Sept. 28, accompanied by the superintendent, the construction project manager, and two trustees.



The replacement school is part of a $397 million provincial budget commitment to build 15 brand new schools across the province, replace six schools and modernize four more schools.



“This is very exciting for us and for the Town of Peace River as well. I think this is a great new project and a great service to have in the town of Peace River,” Maison- neuve says.



The new school will have a capacity of 233 students.



“We presently have about 100 students enrolled at school so we will have space to grow,” she says.



The school will also be able to add four portables if, needed, to accommodate up to 319 students.



Alberta Education has made a request on behalf of the CSNO for federal funding to include a preschool space and a multi-use community space. That funding has not yet been approved, so the CSNO is investing the required funds in order to include the preschool space in the school design.



Maisonneuve says the two spaces are very important, and they don’t want to build the school without them.



“The preschool has been an integral part of our school community since its inception and has been run by the board since 2011,” Maisonneuve says.



The CSNO has received a financial contribution from the ACFA [Association cana- dienne-française de l’Alberta] de Rivière-la-Paix to help ensure that the preschool space is included in the design.



However CSNO could not demonstrate enough community need and support to include an auditorium.



Maisonneuve says the vision is to create a school with learning spaces for the 21st century student.



“In the 21st century learning can happen in the classroom but also outside the classroom,” she says.



An example would be a white board in a hallway where students could be learning.



Maisonneuve says the school needs to be flexible, open, multi-functional and dynamic, such as by including classrooms with opening walls so they can be smaller or larger for different uses.



The school will have a natural feeling design as reflected in the materials, light, and colours.



“We want it to be welcoming, safe and caring,” says Maisonneuve.



École des Quatre-Vents Replacement School will also include additional spaces for the francophone community, and integrate francophone culture into the design.



CSNO is hoping to start finalizing the design this month in order to issue a request for proposal in December, award the contract in March 2021, and have construction completed in December 2022.