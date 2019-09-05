Positive developments for gymnastics club as new season begins

Jesse Sylvain coaching members of the Smoky River Gymnastics Club during the 2018/2019 season.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Smoky River Gymnastics Club (SRGC) will begin its 2019, fall season with a new head coach, additional programming and a new location.



The club’s recently appointed head coach, Manon Turcotte is a veteran gymnastics coach with over thirty years experience.



Manon served as head coach in Falher, Stony Plain and coached at Spruce Grove Aerials. She trained in Yoga, Acro, Flexibility, Ninja, and a number of related disciplines.



Rather than being sport-specific, Manon takes an athlete-first approach to coaching, drawing on her comprehensive training to ensure that all students can grow and learn in line with their aptitude and personal objectives.



The club is also looking for any past gymnasts and parents or anyone interested in coaching, with the only prerequisite being a love of the sport and enjoying working with kids.



SRGC also has moved to a new location upstairs at the Guy/Donnelly Sportex.



The new location provides SRGC with greater stability, giving the club the latitude to offer more classes and new programs.



The new venue also allows the club to leave its equipment set up, rather than previous arrangements, when SRGC had to take down the equipment twice weekly after each session.



Among the new programs being offered are Gymnastics for All, Tumbling, Acro Gymnastics, Ninja Gymnastics, Preschool, Flippin’ Fun Team, and Flexibility and Strength.



SRGC, which had over sixty kids enrolled last season, is also looking at offering two drop in classes, Parent and Tot and Family Gym Night in 2019/2020.



For more information on programs and registration, visit Smokyrivergc.uplifterinc.com for more information on classes and registration details.