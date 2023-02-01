Pool won’t re-open until parts arrive

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It is anyone’s guess when the High Prairie Aquatic Centre will reopen.

Repairs to the boiler are needed before the pool can re-open, Town of High Prairie CAO Bill McKennan told council at its Jan. 24 meeting. When that will be is unknown because the arrival of the parts needed is unknown.

“Likely the earliest” is “a minimum of two weeks,” said McKennan.

The problem was discovered during routine maintenance.

“Those replacement parts are not available,” said McKennan.

“The boiler can’t be restarted correctly.”

As a result, there is no hot water to fill the pool.

“It will not meet health and safety requirements,” said McKennan. “The pool can’t be heated.

“The bottom line is we cannot operate the pool up to the required standards,” he added.

He promised to keep council updated as well as citizens on the website.

Estimated costs of repair is not known but not significant, says the CAO.

“It’s not a major capital expenditure.”