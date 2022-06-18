Police seek help in solving cold case

High Prairie RCMP continue to ask for the public’s help in solving a historical homicide.

On Monday, July 29, 2013, at approximately 12:46 p.m., High Prairie RCMP responded to a complaint of an unresponsive female outside of a residence in Atikameg, Alta. Upon arrival, EMS had declared Chantel Gail Savard, 34, of Grande Prairie, deceased. An autopsy was completed and the cause of death was determined to be a homicide.

To this date, the person responsible for the death of Savard, has not been held responsible. The family of pleading for your help.

“Nine years…it’s been nine years since my mom was taken from us,” says her daughter, Michelle.

“Nine years and the wound is still as fresh as it was when they gave me the news. Please, we are begging you. If you have any information regarding what happened to my mom, call the police. Our family needs answers,” she adds.

Another family member says, “Somebody knows something and living with that is going to eat them up. If you have any information regarding what happened to our daughter, our sister, our mother, please call the police. Our family needs answers, we need the truth and we need justice.”

RCMP are asking anyone who may have any information about Savard’s death, to please contact High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.