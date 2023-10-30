Police looking for B&E suspect

Surveillance footage of the B&E.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The front doors of a business in Peace River have been damaged and Peace Regional RCMP are looking for a suspect.

Oct. 19, at about 1:10 a.m. while on proactive patrols, police located damage to the front doors to a business in the area of 94 Street, shortly after an alarm notification was received from the business, says Const. Julie-Ann Strilaiff, public information officer, Peace Regional RCMP.

The suspect was not located, despite extensive patrols.

Surveillance was obtained by RCMP. The suspect entered the business and stole items.

RCMP are asking community members to review their footage from dashcams, home and business footage in the area, then contact RCMP if you believe your footage may be meaningful to the investigation.

The suspect is described as having an average build. He was wearing a black ball cap, a black and white ECKO sweater, blue gloves, grey sweatpants and mask.

The file is still under active investigation.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to please contact the Peace Regional RCMP at (780) 624-6611 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-8377 (TIPS), online at www.P3TIPS. com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.