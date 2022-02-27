PLS presentation to Smoky River

Work being done by the Peace Library System [PLS] was praised at the M.D. of Smoky River’s meeting Feb. 9.

PLS chief executive officer Louisa Robison attended the meeting by Zoom to introduce herself to the new councillors and update them on PLS’s activities.

PLS was established in June 1986 and serves a population of 178,009 in northwest Alberta. PLS includes 37 municipalities and one Metis Settlement and serves 46 public libraries and 36 schools. The M.D. of Smoky River joined in 2004.

“You guys are doing a great job,” said Girouxville Councillor Alain Blanchette during the presentation.

“I’ve only heard positive feedback.”

He added La bibliotheque de St-Isidore is French only and used by many local residents.

In 2022, the M.D. of Smoky River will contribute $12,931 to regional library services, as well as $5,583 in place of a board to an ordering [allotment] account for libraries at Falher and McLennan, with a small portion allocated to regional e-resources.