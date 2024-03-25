Plan to replace dugouts receives green light

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Upgrades to the dugouts at High Prairie Jaycee Park will be occurring over the next few years after High Prairie and District Minor Baseball and the Town of High Prairie agreed to work together on the project.

Minor baseball president Shawna Rich wrote council and attended council’s March 12 meeting to discuss the project.

Earlier, Rich wrote council (date in letter not disclosed) expressing a desire to replace the existing dugouts due to their long age and state of disrepair.

“(Minor baseball) received a very generous donation (Buchanan family) and along with our own membership fundraising, we would like to use these funds to upgrade the dugouts,” Rich wrote council.

She added the organization’s goal is to replace two dugouts on Diamond 1 this season and two other dugouts each year for subsequent years pending fundraising. The plan is to use permanent cinder block structures that will include a storage locker and bench seating for players.

“We feel this project is very necessary, the current structures are not safe for our young athletes and this will also increase the appeal of our beautiful ball park and help our association with the equipment storage issues we’re facing,” wrote Rich.

At the March 12 meeting, Rich told council minor baseball is “lacking storage” forcing coaches to move equipment to and from the ball park for games and practices.

“I’d like to have a central area where it’s (equipment) kept,” she said.

She added the organization would also like to place a sea can at the park, adding minor baseball will buy it and paint it to make it look attractive. The sea can would be bought by minor baseball.

Future fundraising for the projects includes applications to the Blue Jays Care Foundation.

Council was pleased with minor baseball’s initiative. Mayor Brian Panasiuk wanted a formal agreement with the organization to tie up potential loose ends.

“We will work very cooperatively with minor baseball,” Town CAO Bill McKennan promised.

High Prairie Recreation Supt. Ramona Rollins supported the project in a report to council.

“. . .they have had tournaments with over 28 teams attending,” she wrote.

“The diamonds and the dugouts are well utilized, the dugouts are currently very worn, as they have reached their lifespan. The parks staff will assist in maintaining the dugouts as usual. This will benefit recreation programming at Jaycee Park.”

Minor baseball includes about 200 athletes ages 3-18 years, and has existed since 1991. The organization offers both softball and baseball to participants.