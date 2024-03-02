Pirates draw first blood in series

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

One down, three to go!

The Falher Pirates defeated the visiting Manning Comets 7-4 in the first game of their best-of-seven NPHL East Division Final Feb. 25.

Eric Sorenson and Kris Desjarlais each scored twice while Cruz Cote, Kevin Monfette and Pat Rowan added the other goals. Sorenson also added two assists.

“We are happy with the win for sure,” says head coach Dan Aubin.

“We practiced well during our 20-day break, but nothing compares to being in an actual game and facing real pressure.”

The Pirates led 3-2 after one period but got better as the game progressed, leading 5-2 after two periods.

“I think we definitely were a bit rusty in this game, we had a some missed opportunities early, passes weren’t crisp and our defensive zone coverage wasn’t great,” says Aubin.

The difference in the game was clearly special teams. The Pirates were three-for-five on the power play with Cote, Sorenson and Monfette all scoring. They also killed off six of seven power chances against them including five of six in the second and third periods.

“We also took too many penalties, which happens when we’re reaching instead of skating, which is also a display of rusty play,” says Aubin.

“We certainly gave them ample opportunities to get back in the game giving them two five-on-three chances. Our PK held on, apart from the goal early in the third,” he adds.

And, as always, goaltender Ryan Noble closed the door.

“Noble played well again for us and our PP was clutch,” says Aubin.

As a coach, Aubin says the team can play better as the series progresses.

“We certainly can play better. Improvements in our defensive play and our discipline are key to us being better as the series progresses.”

Ty Wiebe, Deklan Whillans, Josh Peters and Brendan Baumgartner replied for the Comets, who were outshot 51-44.

Aubin was pleased the Pirates’ offence was spread out among the roster with five different scores and eight players picking up points.

“I believe the strength of our team is our depth,” he says. “Every line can contribute offensively on any given night. Same goes for the players that weren’t in the lineup on Saturday, they are all very capable. Staying healthy and everyone playing will be key in the series.”