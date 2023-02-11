Pirates claim East, face Jets in playoffs

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

No one can say anyone handed the Falher Pirates the East Division title in the NPHL this season.

Needing to win both their games to end the season, the Pirates defeated the Lawrence Cup champion Dawson Creek Canucks 3-2 in their own barn Feb. 2, then followed it up with a 9-3 pasting of the visiting Valleyview Jets two nights later.

The Pirates had to win both games assuming the Manning Comets swept their season-ending series against the last place Grimshaw Huskies, which they did 4-3 and 6-2. Both teams ended the season with 26 points in 20 games but the Pirates won the tiebreaker based on more wins.

The win over their British Columbia rivals was especially sweet as the Canucks clinched the Lawrence Cup for placing first overall when they defeated the Pirates in Falher 4-2 on Jan. 27.

The Pirates knew they had to win in D.C. or get help, but they took matters into their own hands with a 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks, who were a perfect 9-0 at home this season and gunning for a perfect record. Overall, the 17-1-0-2 Canucks lost only once in regulation time all season.

The Pirates also did it the hard way. The Canucks took a 2-0 second period lead after a scoreless first period on goals from Dustin Bahm and Breaden Allkins.

However, the Pirates responded with goals from Dallas Brochu and captain Pat Rowan on the power play to tie the game.

The third period and overtime were both scoreless.

The Pirates won the shootout 3-1 with Brochu scoring the game-winner. They also outshot the Canucks 40-29. Ryan Noble made 27 saves to record the win.

The comeback win marked the first time all season the Canucks blew a lead after two periods. They were the last team in the league to suffer that fate. The loss also marked the first time all season the Canucks lost when scoring first.

The Pirates returned home knowing if they won first place was theirs. Meanwhile, the Jets were locked into third place and had nothing to play for. It showed as Brochu, Josh Sylvain, Cruz Cote and Sylvain with his second of the night gave the Pirates a 4-0 lead after one period.

In the second period, the teams split four goals with Tyler Wirth and Koltin Caron scoring for the Jets and Brochu and Walker Cote for Falher.

In the third period, Taylor Cote, Brochu with his third of the night, and Darren Kramer make it 9-2 before Austin Caron’s late goal ended the scoring.

The Pirates outshot the Jets 54-41 with Noble again recording the win after making 38 saves.

The Pirates now face the Grimshaw Huskies in the playoffs. Please see schedule on this page.

Pirates’ PK sets record

The Pirates led the league in penalty killing percentage this year killing off 86 of 96 chances for a 89.58 per cent clip.

The previous record dating back to 1991-92 when detailed records were kept was the 2012-13 Grande Prairie Athletics, who killed off man advantage situations at a 88.98 per cent clip.

It also marks only the second time since 1991-92 that Falher led the NPHL in PKs; in 2010-11 they killed penalties at a 80.15 per cent rate.

The only downer – if you can call it that – is if the Pirates had not surrendered Wirth’s power play goal in the second period the success rate would have topped 90 per cent – truly an amazing stat.