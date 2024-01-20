Pioneers shock Red Wings in shootout

High Prairie Red Wings’ player Harlan Noskey, right, stickhandles the puck past Fox Creek Ice King player Stacey Laboucan in National Junior Hockey League action Jan. 5 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings won two of three games to open the 2024 portion of the 2023-24 season in the National Junior Hockey League.

The Red Wings melted the Fox Creek Ice Kings 14-0 at home Jan. 5, shocked the host Mayerthorpe Northern Alberta Lightning 11-7 on Jan. 6 and lost to the Gibbons Pioneers 3-2 in a shootout Jan. 7 on the road.

Irvin Crowchild and Braydan Auger each scored three goals against a short-handed Fox Creek team.

Jay Cuthbert, Owen Paul and Kaden Desjaralais each scored twice for the Red Wings, who led 6-0 after the first period and 9-0 after the second period.

Ty Cunningham and Nolan Noskey also scored.

Joseph Isaac earned the shutout in net as the Red Wings outshot the Ice Kings 57-30.

Red Wings’ head coach Trent Meyaard was happy the team added five of a possible six points in the standings.

“It was an action-packed weekend that started slow but ended with great competition,” Meyaard says.

“Gibbons fought hard all game.”

The Red Wings were short-a few players in Gibbons because some had to work while others were sick or injured, notes, he says.

Johny Labelle, Cody Waller and Nolan Noskey each popped a pair in Mayerthorpe for the Red Wings, who led 3-1 after the first period and 6-3 after the second period.

Red Wing goaltender Tucker Bayley was solid in net as High Prairie outshot the Lightning 60-35.

Ending the three-game weekend in Gibbons, the Red Wings lost in a shootout.

Nodah Healy and Cunningham scored for the Eagles, who led 2-0 in the second period before the Pioneers battled back.

High Prairie goaltender Cole Webber was kept busy as the Red Wings outshot the Pioneers 52-44.

Upcoming, the Red Wings host the league-leading Edson Eagles on Jan. 19 before the two teams play in Edson on Jan. 20. Both teams face off again Jan. 27 in High Prairie.

