Pioneers prepare for playoffs

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Pioneers advanced to the high school football playoffs in the Mighty Peace Football League.

Finishing fourth in the league, the Pioneers were scheduled to play the No. 1 St. Joseph’s Celtics in Grande Prairie on Oct. 30 for a shot at the Peace Bowl finals on Nov. 6.

Peace River blanked the Hillside Cougars 39-0 in Valleyview on Oct. 22 to wrap up the regular season.

“The team stayed positive throughout the game and we were able to have all players contribute on the field,” head coach Mark Owens says.

“That helps make us better going into the playoffs.”

Peace River led 19-0 after the first quarter in Valleyview and 25-0 at half time.

Braxton Rudneski scored touchdowns on runs from 10 yards and five yards while Eric Davies added a touchdown for the Pioneers in the first quarter.

Poirier scored on a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Rudneski added a 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter

Darren Hudak ran for a 35-yard touchdown to round out the scoring.

Poirier replaced Hudak as quarterback.

That allowed Hudak to play both receiver and running back and was very effective in those roles, Owens says.