Pioneers open playoffs in Wetaskiwin

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Pioneers are gearing up for the playoffs in the high school Alberta 9-aside football league this weekend.

Third-place Peace River faces the second-place Wetaskiwin Sabres on Oct. 28 in Wetaskiwin.

Pioneers’ head coach Mark Owens says players are ready and eager to hit the field.

“We are looking forward to preparing for another shot at Wetaskiwin and a trip to the finals,” Owens says.

“We have two weeks to prepare and are working on cleaning up everything and being ready for a great game in Wetaskiwin under the lights.”

Peace River is seeking to redeem a 16-12 loss in Wetaskiwin in regular-season action Sept. 22.

In the semifinal last year, Wetaskwin doubled Peace River 26-13.

The winner of the semifinal game plays the winner of the other semifinal that includes the first-place Camrose Trojans.

Camrose’s opponent was a winner of a game between Ponoka and Coaldale.

Owens says the league has a vision to add teams and create two divisions.

“We are hoping to expand the league with teams in the North and South divisions for next year if possible,” Owens says.

The Pioneers won two straight games as they enter the playoffs.

Peace River defeated the Ponoka Broncs 33-14 on Oct. 10 in a regular-season game that was rescheduled from Oct. 1.

The win gave the Pioneers a record of two wins and two losses in the regular season.

Peace River led 19-6 at halftime and increased that to 26-6 early in the third quarter as the Pioneers took control.

Rowen Shannon and Dezso Garaba scored two of the Pioneers’ touchdowns.

Names of players who scored other touchdowns were not available.

In an exhibition game, the Pioneers defeated the Edson Parkland Pacers 60-14 on Oct. 15.

“The game was great and Edson really liked playing the 9-aside format,” Owens says.