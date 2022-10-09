Pioneers nipped 20-14 at Ponoka

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The visiting Peace River Pioneers lost a close game in high school nine-man football Sept. 23 as they lost 20-14 to the Ponoka Broncs.

Co-head coaches Mark Owens and Hayden Gust gave top marks to the defence of the Pioneers.

“Defence held the Pioneers in the game once again,” Owens says.

“Our defence had some hard aggressive tackling and interceptions by Liam Schlack, his fourth of the season in three games, and Cody Robinson.”

On the offence, Darren Croker ran in for a 50-yard touchdown in the first quarter as the Pioneers took an early lead 8-0. He then added a two-point convert.

Joel Brennan recovered a Ponoka fumble on the Pioneers’ one-yard line; however, on the next play, the Broncs scored a two-point safety.

Ponoka added a touchdown but missed an extra point before halftime as the teams were tied 8-8.

The Broncs scored two more touchdowns in the second half.

Peace River responded with one touchdown as Kadin Crann scored a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to narrow the Ponoka lead to 20-14.

The Broncs threatened to add to their score but ran out of time in their last drive of the game.

Peace River had a bye last weekend.

“We’ll be working on healing our bumps and bruises,” Owens says.

“We’ll also be spending time on offensive plays to be ready for our final regular season game.”

The Pioneers host the Camrose Trojans at Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.