Pioneers honour players from past season

The Peace River Pioneers high school football team celebrated the season with an awards banquet Nov. 12. In the front row, left-right, are graduating players Jaren Friessen, Kaley Boucher, Jacey Boucher, Dezso Garaba and Simon Doerksen. Standing in the back row, left-right, are Jakob Nousek, Berkley Ferguson, Tarek Laurin, Koda Owens, Peter Klassen, Dylan Smith, Kylan Rebalkin, Tobin Thomas, Kolby Davis, Rockwell Plante, Rowen Shannon, Cody Robinson and Taylor Barrett.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Pioneers honoured players for their performance during the 2023 high school football season at an awards banquet Nov. 12.

Dezso Garaba won the Most Valuable Player Award and the Most Valuable Receiver Award.

Jacey Boucher won the Coaches’ Award and the Pioneer Award.

Simon Doerksen won the Pioneer Award.

Kolby Davis won the Rookie of the Year Award and the Most Valuable Linebacker Award.

Dylan Smith won the Most Valuable Offensive Line Award.

Peter Klassen won the Most Valuable Defensive Line Award.

Kaley Boucher won the Most Valuable Defensive Back Award.

Tobin Thomas won the Most Valuable Special Teams Award.

Koda Owens won the Hitman Award.

Berkley Ferguson won the Most Improved Award.

Jakob Nousek won the Most Improved Award.

Rowen Shannon won the Most Valuable Offensive Back Award.

Peace River finished second in the Alberta 9-Aside High School Football League in their second season.

The Pioneers lost in the final 31-14 to the Camrose Trojans,

Head coach Mark Owens says the season was eventful.

“It was exciting,” Owens says.

He looks forward to next season.

“They were a young team and we are excited about the next couple of seasons as they grow and mature and talented players come up from the bantam Prospectors.”