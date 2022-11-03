Pioneers drop semifinal

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High school football season ended for the Peace River Pioneers after a semifinal loss in the five-team Alberta 9-aside football league.

The third-place Wetaskiwin Sabres doubled the second-place Pioneers 26-13 in Peace River on Oct. 22.

Peace River took a 7-6 lead when Kadin Crann ran 35 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter. He also kicked the extra point.

However, Wetaskiwin rallied to lead 20-13 at half time.

Peace River player Joel Brennan rushed for a two-yard touchdown in the third quarter to narrow the Sabres’ lead to 20-13.

Wetaskiwin added a touchdown in the third quarter to cap the scoring.

The Pioneers fought hard throughout the game, says Mark Owens, co-head coach with Hayden Gust.

“Wetaskiwin came to play hard and wanted the playoff win badly,” Owens says.

“Overall, we were extremely happy with the season and our choice to move to the nine-aside format.

“It enabled our team to play hard, competitive football with a smaller roster.”

He says the Pioneers enjoyed the opportunity to play in the league after playing many seasons in the Mighty Peace Conference, which plays 12-players aside.

“I hope the league is able to expand and grow over the next few years.”

He says the team looks forward to next season.

“We have a number of Grade 12 players who will graduate and they will be missed,” Owens says.

“We are excited that (we had) a large group of Grade 10 players this season and look forward to working with the very talented group of Grade 9 players moving up. . .next season.”