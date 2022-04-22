Pin Snappers, Hi Five claim bowling league titles

Enilda Mud Bowl held its season-ending awards April 9 for regular leagues and April 14 for senior/day leagues. Photos are not available for the regular leagues.

The Pin Snappers were the league champs in the Monday Day League. In the front row, left-right, are Charlene Johansson and Joanne Chapman. In the back row, left-right, are Arne Johansson, Lyle Stewart and Robert Lemay. Hi Five, winners of many league awards during the years, were the league champions of the Thursday Senior League. Left-right are Gary Keay, Charlene Johansson, Joanne Chapman and Robert Lemay. Charlene Johansson, left, and Robert Lemay rolled all the high scores during the season in the Monday Day League. Johansson rolled the women’s high single, 207, triple, 534, and average, 138, while Lemay rolled the men’s high single, 235, triple, 550, and average, 156. Bowlers who rolled the high scores in the Thursday Senior League during the season are shown above. Left-right are Joanne Chapman, Gary Keay and Charlene Johansson. Chapman rolled the women’s high triple, 488. Johansson rolled the women’s high single, 208 and high average, 147. Keay rolled the men’s high single, 274, triple, 627, and average, 165 to sweep top honours. The top three bowlers who rolled most pinfall over their average during a nine-game set in playoffs were awarded cash prizes. Left-right are Joanne Chapman, first, +172; Arne Johansson, second, +92; and Arden Orosz, third, +82.