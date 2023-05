Replacement of the concrete ice pad at the High Prairie Sports Palace began last week. Crews began removing the pad piece by piece by cutting the pad into blocks before removal. April 30, some of the blocks were being loaded onto a truck for sale locally. The $1 million-plus project is expected to be completed before the fall season begins.

The old pad is neatly cut into blocks and stacked outside. Some are being sold. A close photo of the concrete blocks shows the holes where concretre surrounds the pipes to allow cooling of the pad to make ice. Concrete blocks are loaded onto a truck for sale on the east end of the Sports Palace.