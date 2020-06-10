PICs – Smiling seniors receive plants

An appreciative Guy resident, Gemma Tokarz, receives her flower and gift card.

A few tears were shed among many messages of thanks from Smoky River area seniors June 3 when they received potted plants and messages from the region’s children. Smoky River FCSS organized the project and helped deliver the gifts, along with volunteers. In past years, FCSS held a lunch during Seniors’ Week. This year; however, due to gathering restrictions, it was not possible. “So we approached the five municipalities to see if they’d donate [the cost of plants],” says Crystal Tremblay, FCSS director. Participating were the Village of Girouxville, Town of Falher, Village of Donnelly, Town of McLennan and M.D. of Smoky River. FCSS also received a $700 grant from the United Way. In all, 364 plants were delivered in the region. There was a limit of 350 plants but the extra cost to ensure everyone received a plant was a no-brainer.