Alberta Health Services workers at the Peace River Community Health Centre show their appreciation by applauding as vehicles drive by.

An RCMP initiative across Canada to thank healthcare workers and first responders reached Peace River and Grimshaw April 7. Emergency services parades were organized by Peace River RCMP liaison Roxanne Noss to show appreciation for Alberta Health Services workers and first responders. It was difficult to not see the long parade of vehicles which drew much-needed and well-deserved attention to the cause.