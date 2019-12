Dan Williams, left, MLA for Peace River, chats with Northern Sunrise Councillor Corrina Williams, centre, and county employee Yvonne Gagnon. The open house provides the MLA to chat with county councillors and residents in a more relaxed setting.

Northern Sunrise County hosted its County Christmas Open House Dec. 14 from 4-7 p.m. at the county office. The open house provided a wonderful opportunity to enjoy some holiday snacks while visiting with neighbours. The open house was hosted by the council and staff of Northern Sunrise County.