Organizers stand by the several wonderful prizes donated. Left-right, are Jean Cote Cultural Society vice-president Carol Parker and secretary Marie Dubois.

Family Day was a lot of fun in Jean Cote at the outdoor skating rink Feb. 16. Events were hosted by Jean Cote Cultural Society and Smoky River Family and Support Services. Several games and activities were held inside the skating rink building as outdoor temperature hovered around -25C. Everyone enjoyed hotdogs, hot chocolate and chili-on-a-bun. Smoky River Family and Community Support Services sponsored Family Day events in the region.